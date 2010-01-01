sk designs is an up and coming architecture and interior design firm, established in 2010 by Keyur Asarawala and Sharvari Bhagat.

Our aim is to provide our clients the best balance of design and functionality. We believe in blending the structure and discipline in design that we have learned abroad with Indian sensitivity and sensibilities to form the right combination for each project. We approach each project with the same enthusiasm as our first and try to give it our 100 percent. We have a team of contractors who have worked with us over the last 15 years and are capable of standing true to the rigid quality control requirements we have for them.