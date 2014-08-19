Geometrixs, is a young and dynamic firm providing Architectural and Structural Services. Listening to our clients, understanding their requirements and designing buildings to their suit their needs with creative and innovative ideas is our forte. Our radical building design approach differentiates us from our competitors and help us offer our clients with unique designs and layout.

Our design team includes Architects and Engineers with years of experience in the field and have worked on award winning International projects. Few of our Architects and Engineers hold Masters degrees from USA and are LEED Certified.