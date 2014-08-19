Your browser is out-of-date.

Geometrixs Architects &amp; Engineers
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
    • Geometrixs, is a young and dynamic firm providing Architectural and Structural Services. Listening to our clients, understanding their requirements and designing buildings to their suit their needs with creative and innovative ideas is our forte. Our radical building design approach differentiates us from our competitors and help us offer our clients with unique designs and layout.

    Our design team includes Architects and Engineers with years of experience in the field and have worked on award winning International projects. Few of our Architects and Engineers hold Masters degrees from USA and are LEED Certified.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and LEED accrediation
    Service areas
    All over India and bangalore
    Address
    A/81, 31st Cross, Jayanagar 7th Block
    560082 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9845238585 www.geometrixs.com
