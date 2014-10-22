Your browser is out-of-date.

Gagan Architects
Architects in Jalandhar
    • The Vermas's Residence Designed by Gagan Architects, Jalandhar, Punjab, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects Villas Stone Beige
    The Vermas's Residence Designed by Gagan Architects, Jalandhar, Punjab, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects Multi-Family house Marble White
    The Vermas's Residence Designed by Gagan Architects, Jalandhar, Punjab, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects Front yard Engineered Wood Brown
    +11
    The Vermas's Residence Designed by Gagan Architects, Jalandhar, Punjab
    The Urbanic pane house, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    The Urbanic pane house, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    The Urbanic pane house, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    +29
    The Urbanic pane house
    Cantilever House at Jalandhar, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Cantilever House at Jalandhar, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Cantilever House at Jalandhar, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    +3
    Cantilever House at Jalandhar
    Commercial space at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Commercial space at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Commercial space at Phagwara
    Modern Villa at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Modern Villa at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Modern Villa at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Modern Villa at Phagwara
    Interior Design Project at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Interior Design Project at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    Interior Design Project at Phagwara, Gagan Architects Gagan Architects
    +1
    Interior Design Project at Phagwara
    Established in the year 2007, Gagan Architects in Jalandhar City, Jalandhar is a top player in the category Architects in the Jalandhar. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Jalandhar. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in it’s industry. The belief that customer satisfaction is as important as their products and services, have helped this establishment garner a vast base of customers, which continues to grow by the day. This business employs individuals that are dedicated towards their respective roles and put in a lot of effort to achieve the common vision and larger goals of the company. In the near future, this business aims to expand its line of products and services and cater to a larger client base. In Jalandhar, this establishment occupies a prominent location in Jalandhar City. It is an effortless task in commuting to this establishment as there are various modes of transport readily available. It is known to provide top service in the following categories: Architects, Interior Designers, Civil Contractors, Architects For Showroom, Interior Decorators, Commercial Architects, Architects For Bungalow, Residence Interior Designers.
    Services
    Architecture/Interior Desig/Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Jalandhar/Punjab/India
    Address
    205 cheema nagar , Model town
    144003 Jalandhar
    India
    +91-9779985800 www.gaganarchitects.com
