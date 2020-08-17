We at SR Buildtech are a team of young & dedicated professional engineers and architects engaged in Interior design, decoration & construction with knowledge, experience, creativity, thoroughness and professionalism to render the services to complete satisfaction of the customers. We are highly committed and dedicated team of professionals who possess experience, talent and zeal to provide you an environment which is not only a delight to the eye but also a comfortable and practical solution for your dream home or office.We highly value interests and demands of our client and serve them from the first to the last phase of any project right from the stage of space planning to supervising the site till the completion of purchase & order of all necessary items and all this in your budgets. Confidence of our respective clientele is the highest appreciation for us and for our work. We understand our client's choice and taste and thus with their close union convert their dreams into reality by offering a unique and personal touch to the interiors.

We are committed to provide originality in design, fitness for implementation, value for money, labor for workmanship and solutions that is commercially effective. Our aim is to give every project its own identity. Further, a consistent focus on quality and personalized services has largely contributed to our unprecedented success





OUR SPECIALIZATION lies in designing both residential and commercial projects and delivering a unique blend of comfort and beauty. The company has talent and capability to provide services in the following areas.

Construction (Civil & Designing)

Interiors (Designing & Implementation)

Exteriors

Modular Kitchens

Modular Wardrobes

Modular Units

Furniture





SERVICES:

Full interior planning for new construction

Remodeling and renovations of homes, offices and shops.

Furniture Designing, selection and specification

Procurement assistance

Installation services





OUR PROCESS

ASSESSMENT: The first phase of the project process is information gathering to determine your needs. During these meetings we discuss your requirements, such as style preference, organizational structure and budget.

SPACE PLANNING: Information gathered in the assessment will be used to create basic plans and to accommodate equipments & common area will be defined to meet individual`s needs.

DESIGN DEVELOPMENT: A computer-generated plan shall be presented to you which lets you visualize the new design and furniture placement and make adjustments early in the process. Our extensive experience and industry alliances result in the most competitive furniture pricing available. Detail drawings shall be prepared after finalization of layout & design. These detail drawings will include:

Layout Plan

Ceiling Design

Flooring Design

Furniture Design

Toilet and Kitchen Design

Room Interiors

Color Combinations

Furnishing Selection

Wooden Details

Electrical Drawings

Material selections

Vaastu Consultancy (if required)