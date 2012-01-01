Your browser is out-of-date.

Neha Goel Architects
Architects in Mumbai
    Re-Thinking Urban Parks
    Re-Thinking Urban Parks
    Writable Memory Screen
    Reflective 3D Painting
    Suspended Industrial Modeled Study
    Shifting Use Bed
    Suspended Multipurpose Column
    Reinventing simplicity comes easy to the first batch of architects from the Rachana Sansad's Academy of Architecture-UA(2014).
    A strong pillar of this batch, Neha began her tryst with design in the year 2011 laying the foundation of Neha Goel Architects and being appointed as Management Principal – Design & Build at Sai Chirag Infra Projects.

    Her strong urge to innovate and explore materials has led her to create a fresh modern outlook to architectural design which satisfy practical requirements.

    Her artistic contribution in executing projects has developed her interest and skill at shaping Seamless Architecture.

    Her design methodology draws from an iterative process where she experiment's ideas through the production of large scale models and sketches.

    Her respect for nature and belief in people has given her a great sense of responsibility and initiative towards pro-bono activities at an urban scale.

    She hopes to spread this initiative in the years to come.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture Design
    • landscape design
    • architectural design
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    137/139,Kika Street,Marine Lines
    400004 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8879398433 nehagoelarchitect.com
