SNA Vastu Infradesign
Architects in Bangalore
    SNA Vastu Infradesign Pvt. Ltd., we are committed to provide Stylish and Affordable design solutions for Home, Office, Retail, Hospitality, Exhibition and Commercial Space. We offer you a complete bouquet of branding solutions spanning Strategy + Concept + Design. We have work experience with some of the top national and international brands, translating their business objectives into effective, communicative and integrated design solutions. Thereby, offering them a high level of visual identity and stronger brand recognition. We believe that intelligent, sensitive planning effectively promotes the client's desired image and sense of well-being.

    To visualize and develop thematic, practical, ergonomic and modern design solutions, that meet the client’s requirement towards effective utilization of medium, time and money. Our objective is to continually improve our design and service skills in accordance with our customers’ needs. We achieve this by total involvement of our people, and through continual improvement and innovations.

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior
    • residential
    • commercial
    • PMC
    • Trunkey
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    #13, GF , 14th main, 15 th cross , HSR Layout , sector-4
    560102 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9972305904 www.snavastu.com
