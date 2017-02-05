Your browser is out-of-date.

ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (4)
    Modular Kitchen
    O2 Spa - Jayanagar Bangalore
    Himalaya Opticals - Koramangala Bangalore

    Here, at ServiceBELL, we try to make your home need solutions easy. We offer a wealth of information on Interior Designs, Paintings and Home Improvement Services. We make it easy to maintain your dream home by connecting you with our in-house Professionals at your doorstep within the budget.

    Services
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Showroom setup
    • Renovation
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Residential Interiors etc.
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #3, VRKH Complex, 2nd Floor, 1st Main, Vivekananda Layout, Marathahalli
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9036600444 servicebell.com

