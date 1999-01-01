Your browser is out-of-date.

Just For Clocks
Furniture & Accessories in Mumbai
    We believe that telling time doesn’t have to be boring. With our unique range of clocks from over 10 International brands & 8 countries, we make sure that watching time becomes a sight to behold. When it comes to clocks, you rarely see anything different than the classical designs. It is iconic, but also boring; always telling you the right time yet never really saying anything about you or your signature styling. 

    We can be a part of any kind of projects with our new designs and concepts. We believe strongly that the designs will not only impress, but will also add grace & value to the space.  We also provide with the service of styling If you share with us the designs/ renders/ space of your current projects. Our styling team can suggest you a suitable time piece which can create a focal point in your interiors.

    Services
    Retail and Interior Styling
    Service areas
    All India and Mumbai
    Address
    700001 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9836863311 www.justforclocks.com
