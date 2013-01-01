Blue interior designer started its operation as a tiny interior decoration firm in the year 2013 and have grown leaps and bounds over the years. We are one of the best interior designers in the city of Chennai who have finished hundreds of wooden interior works in the past. Home owners who are planning to give fresh lease of life to their worn out home should endeavor to hire our services.
9840615677 / 9884815677.
- Services
- Interior designer
- Home interior
- home decor
- Modular kitchen
- wardrobe
- T V Cabinet
- False ceiling
- S S hand rails
- wall paper
- wall painting
- vinyal and wooden flooring
- Home interior designer
- Show all 12 services
- Service areas
- chennai and tamil nadu
- Company awards
- No 210 / 2 T M P Nagar, Redhils main road, Pudur, Ambattur, Chennai.
- Address
-
No 1 G, 1 Main Road, Redhills main Road, Rajiv ganthi Nagar, pudur, Ambattur
600053 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
India
+91-9840615677 www.blueinteriordesigns.com
Blue Interiors offers interior design service, such as Residential Interior Designers in Chennai for Flats
, tailoring splendid crafted interiors for all our clients. At Blue Interior Designs, we aim to deliver extra ordinary craftsmanship home / office interiors that create long lasting memories and pleasure. A team of well professional and trained people brings out the best creativity of our client’s vision and dream. The team comprises of different skill sets and analysis. This diversity reflects highly appreciated creative works offering the best possible solution to our clients.
9840615677 / 9884815677.