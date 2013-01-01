Your browser is out-of-date.

Blue Interior Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
    • Home interior designer in chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Living roomShelves Plywood Brown
    Home interior designer in chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Green
    Home interior designer in chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Living roomSide tables & trays Plywood Brown
    Home interior designer in chennai
    False ceiling designs in Chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite White
    False ceiling designs in Chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Modern living room Limestone White
    False ceiling designs in Chennai
    Interior designer in Chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Brown
    Interior designer in Chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Plywood White
    Interior designer in Chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration Plywood Grey
    Interior designer in Chennai
    Home interior designer in Chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Modern living room Plywood
    Home interior designer in Chennai
    Interior designer in chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Small kitchens Plywood Wood effect
    Interior designer in chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
    Interior designer in chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards Plywood Grey
    Interior designer in chennai
    S S Hand rail in Chennai, Blue Interior Designs Blue Interior Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel White
    S S Hand rail in Chennai
    Blue interior designer started its operation as a tiny interior decoration firm in the year 2013 and have grown leaps and bounds over the years. We are one of the best interior designers in the city of Chennai who have finished hundreds of wooden interior works in the past. Home owners who are planning to give fresh lease of life to their worn out home should endeavor to hire our services.

    9840615677 / 9884815677.

    Services
    • Interior designer
    • Home interior
    • home decor
    • Modular kitchen
    • wardrobe
    • T V Cabinet
    • False ceiling
    • S S hand rails
    • wall paper
    • wall painting
    • vinyal and wooden flooring
    • Home interior designer
    Service areas
    chennai and tamil nadu
    No 210 / 2 T M P Nagar, Redhils main road, Pudur, Ambattur, Chennai.
    Address
    No 1 G, 1 Main Road, Redhills main Road, Rajiv ganthi Nagar, pudur, Ambattur
    600053 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
    India
    +91-9840615677 www.blueinteriordesigns.com
    Blue Interiors offers interior design service, such as Residential Interior Designers in Chennai for Flats

    , tailoring splendid crafted interiors for all our clients. At Blue Interior Designs, we aim to deliver extra ordinary craftsmanship home / office interiors that create long lasting memories and pleasure. A team of well professional and trained people brings out the best creativity of our client’s vision and dream. The team comprises of different skill sets and analysis. This diversity reflects highly appreciated creative works offering the best possible solution to our clients.

