vk designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
    V.K designs

        

    Company Profile

    V.K designs is Interior contractor & Designing  firm in Bangalore. We are Catering Residential and commercial Clients with a respectable track record since years.

    Bangalore is one of the fastest growing cities in India, and presents great opportunities for this firm.  Since its inception, our company has successfully designed & executed interior projects for villas, apartments & Commercial Buildings.

    V.K designs exemplifies creativity in every sense of the word. We create ambience that is impressive and inspiring to all, be it a home or an office. V.K designs has home & office interior décor solution for all its discerning interior beauty conscious customers. V.K designs is a complete solution provider for home & office interiors designing and décor.

    At VK designs, our professional strives for converting a bare shell of apartment in to one’s dream home. Our interior decorators take care of the space available and strive to utilize it with utmost efficiency.

    Our Services

    VK designs can help you to create your signature look. The outstanding home & office interior décor and design services includes – 3d designing, Carpentry, False ceiling, Painting, Texture painting, Electrical, Plumbing, Modular kitchen, Tile laying, Bathroom renovation & other civil works.

    Capability

    We stand out in a crowd as our  interior designing teamwork consists of a skilled work force, diligent, dedicated staff members and a reliable source of suppliers.

    Professional Memberships

    Registered Contractor for

     HOME TOWN ( Future Group) Bangalore.

    Purva streak Bangalore.

    Experience

    Working  as an Contractor at Home Town, &  purva streak Bangalore.

    Our esteemed Clientele list includes customers from new entrant to top class of builder.

    CONTACT DETAILS

    Vijaya kumar.I

    vijay@vkdesigns.co.in    www.vkdesigns.co.in

    +91 9880294632

    Services
    • 3d designing
    • carpentry
    • False ceiling
    • painting
    • Texture painting
    • Electrical
    • Plumbing
    • Modular kitchen
    • civil works.
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    #33/C 1ST FLOOR, KASAVANAHALLI
    560035 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9880294632 www.vkdesigns.co.in
