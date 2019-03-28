Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

This is a well established Architects & Interior Designers firm in Mumbai since 1987. Since then they have evolved into a dedicated team of design professionals committed to designing excellence and offering comprehensive service in Interior Designing and Architecture. In this firm the Architects & the Interior Designers work in close collaboration with other experts including Engineers, Graphic Designers, Artists, Sculptures, Landscape Designers, Lighting, Stylists & Acoustic Specialists.





We work on various verticals like Luxury Residential, Offices, Boutique Retail, Institutional, Medical and Hotels and Resorts. Our well-trained design team undertakes professional designing job & implement them in close co-ordination with various agencies engaged for the job. The site work is closely monitored by the project managers, site associates & site supervisors designated for the particular site & the total co-ordination job between the client & the agencies is taken care of.





Besides Mumbai we have executed projects in more than 30 Indian cities like Delhi, Surat, Pune, Bangalore, Nagpur, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkatta, Guwahti, Pondicherry, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur etc. and also International Cities like Dubai, Singapore and Muscat.

Now we are also exploring more projects in the USA.