Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (115)
    An Abode with An Elegant Splurge
    Designer's Fantasy
    Luxurious Panaroma
    That Contemporary Apartment
    Rejuvenating Sundowner
    The Warm Bliss
    Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

    This is a well established Architects & Interior Designers firm in Mumbai since 1987. Since then they have evolved into a dedicated team of design professionals committed to designing excellence and offering comprehensive service in Interior Designing and Architecture. In this firm the Architects & the Interior Designers work in close collaboration with other experts including Engineers, Graphic Designers, Artists, Sculptures, Landscape Designers, Lighting, Stylists & Acoustic Specialists.


    We work on various verticals like Luxury Residential, Offices, Boutique Retail, Institutional, Medical and Hotels and Resorts. Our well-trained design team undertakes professional designing job & implement them in close co-ordination with various agencies engaged for the job. The site work is closely monitored by the project managers, site associates & site supervisors designated for the particular site & the total co-ordination job between the client & the agencies is taken care of.


    Besides Mumbai we have executed projects in more than 30 Indian cities like Delhi, Surat, Pune, Bangalore, Nagpur, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkatta, Guwahti, Pondicherry, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur etc. and also International Cities like Dubai, Singapore and Muscat.

    Now we are also exploring more projects in the USA.

     

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Designing
    • Design Consultancy
    • Architects
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Thane
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    • Delhi
    • Kolkatta
    Company awards
    http://www.milindpai.com/awards.htm
    Address
    120, Kuber, New Link Road, Opp. Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri-West
    400053 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-2226732274 www.milindpai.com
    Dinesh Samal Dinesh Samal
    mastercalass interior designer with attention to detail. The quality never compromises if the budget has to.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2020
    mahekvora03
    Creative & exclusive design by Milind Pai & architect
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    MESSIAH : HARDWARE MESSIAH : HARDWARE
    Extremely talented Architect
    over 2 years ago
