MSG91 is the renowned Bulk SMS Provider Company in India. They Provides Bulk SMS services around the world they also provides PHP SMS API integration for automated transaction SMS generation and as per your requirements, they also provide international messaging services, they have clients in 90+ countries around the globe. Along with that MSG91 provides an ultimate magento plugin with the MSG91 magento SMS plugin one can easily keep track of all the notifications of their products from the shopping cart. Whether it is about placing orders or dispatching them, now the users will receive every detail on their mobile phone.