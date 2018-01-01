Your browser is out-of-date.

Soul Ziv Architecture
Architects in Bangalore
    Architecture is a form of art and the SPACE to be designed is our canvas and art is best when it is kept simple. That's what we believe in while designing a space for someone.

    Founded in 2015, we are a small practice with some good work on our shelf and some exciting prospects lined up ahead of us.

    Still at a beginning stage of our practice, we are very pure and honest with our designs. We try to be very bold and young with our designs, being brave by trying out something very different every time. But above all, we are emotionally driven with our designs because what we design will eventually be someone's home for a very long time and we want them to feel very homely in it.

    Get in touch with us if you want something exciting and we will make you more than just happy.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior Designing consultation
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    560001 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9845432702 www.facebook.com/soulziv
