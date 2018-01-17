Your browser is out-of-date.

360 Home Interior
Interior Architects in Agra
Reviews (18)
Projects

    • Modern House Planning And Construction , 360 Home Interior 360 Home Interior
    Modern House Planning And Construction
    Modern House Elevation | Front Elevation
    House Plan And Elevation
    Front Elevation Design - HPL (High Pressure Laminates)
    3D Visualisation for Living Room Interior
    Interior for Residential
    Our Story:

    THE 360 HOME INTERIOR 

    The 360 Home Interior company working triumphantly from almost a decade, We were in field of Modular House Renovations since few years and initiated into the Interior Designs & Modular Kitchen segment when we felt that average customer was not getting the justified quality and was moving towards low-quality products due to overly-priced kitchen quotes by many dealers and sub-standard material implementation even by renowned brands. People generally required our services as we provided them the three basic necessities which they found missing in the prevalent markets, namely; “Quality”, “Affordability” & “Reliability”. 

    360 Home Interior Today 

    360 Home Interior today stand as the most Trusted Brand in the Interior Designs and Modular Kitchen industry with producing and supplying several successful sites per year. We accept selected work and are most referred company in Delhi- NCR and many other cities as Agra,Aligarh,Mathura. With Customers across India and increasing accordingly. With dedicated and devoted Team.Our Motive is to enhancing your Living Standard at a justifying cost. Your Support and Love has made us India's Largest Modular Kitchen & Interior Designing. Elegance Redefined We believe in making your Dream Palace and its Interiors elegant, It should be noted that elegance means focusing on the simplified approach. It is therefore commend to have a house that gives you more space, makes you feel energetic and also looks new everyday. We try to make all our designs clutter free, aesthetically beautified and also fresh. We give importance to the basic interior structure and use advance materials which are trendy, extremely useful gives room to positive vibrations and also beautify the entire atmosphere. All our designs carry a distinct look of elegance and once installed, they give a complete makeover of your Interior.

    Quality & Integrity :

    All are rendering material have to pass through our righreous testing processes. Once they are tested through sampling techniques, we test their strength through our tensity test. Once all tests are passed, the material is packed for further installation. We do not compromise a single bit on our quality. Our Integrity has made us the most Reliable Brand for Modular Kitchen across New Delhi - NCR and India. Our materials are also tested, and we only use standard equipment which are used worldwide and which have been significatly approved by thousand of customers and widely used by the Modular Kitchen Fratinity across Globe. 

    Values and Vision :

    We abide by the dictum of 'Innovation in Renovation' , whether you go ahead with our work or not ; we shall suggest you what we know is the most efficient solution for your Home Interior. We do make profits, but not at the cost of our Integrity,Principles and our Goodwill. What you pay, We make sure you get the best. We will justify every penny you spend on your Modular Kitchen. Our Vision to make modular kitchens affordable for the Middle Class segment, Not everyone can afford a 1 Million Rupee Kitchen, hence we want the people at the grassroot level to afford our Products and get their kitchens implemented or re-designed. There can be no house without a Kitchen, hence it is a necessary to have a kitchen which is sturdy and durable for a good amount of time. Each day millions across our Country, spend lot of their time and energy in Kitchens, hence to have a robust kitchen where you get the 'feel good factor' is must and duly deserved by the Homemakers. Our Services:

    >Architect & Interior Consultants >Turnkey Jobs >3D Interior Designing >Office Interior >Residence Interior Designing >Wooden Products >Modern Furnitures >Modular Kitchen

    Services
    • Residence Interior
    • Offices Interior
    • Villa Interior
    • Farmhouse Design
    • Residence Design
    • Wooden Products
    • Modern Furnitures
    • Modular kitchens
    • Designed Products
    • Architect
    Service areas
    • Agra
    • Mathura
    • Aligarh
    • Hathras
    Address
    26,Shree Balaji Complex, Near Silver City,Gwalior Road, Rohta
    282001 Agra
    India
    +91-7900360360 www.360homeinterior.in

    Reviews

    Kowtow India Kowtow India
    Hire them for commercial interior of my Showroom. I will say best design and project management.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
    Neelam Vashishtha Neelam Vashishtha
    I will say best and affordable interior design services in agra.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2019
    360 Home Interior 360 Home Interior
    Great Service And Project Management
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2019
