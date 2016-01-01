Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inner Space
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 5 BHK Villa Home Interiors in Bangalore, Inner Space Inner Space Living roomAccessories & decoration Engineered Wood Beige
    5 BHK Villa Home Interiors in Bangalore

    Inner Space specializes in professional furniture design, home decor & makeovers with turnkey interior space planning for new and existing facilities with end-to-end design, execution & management of interiors.

    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    • 1. Jury Award at the Spectacular Living Room Design Contest
    • 2. Best of Houzz 2016 Service
    • 3. Best of Houzz 2017 Service
    Address
    #25, Sobha Adamus, Off Whitefield Hoskote Road, Kannamangala, Bangalore
    560067 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9980833308 www.innerspacedesign.co.in
      Add SEO element