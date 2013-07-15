Your browser is out-of-date.

Classic Kitchen Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
    Classic Kitchen: A name that resonates with the quality of workmanship and creativity that we deliver! An innovator in the interior design industry for the last 2 decades, we have designed 1000s of kitchens and interiors for our customers, whose word-of-mouth is our major marketing force and their homes are a standing testimony to our craftsmanship. With the solution we offer ranging from Modular Kitchen & its accessories, LCD Panel, Bed room wardrobes & loft panels, Pooja Room and doors, you will never have to look beyond us for any of your interior designer necessities.

    Services
    Modular Kitchen & Interiors
    Service areas
    CHENNAI, Pondicherry, and Tamil Nadu
    Company awards
    CAI (Construction Architectecture & Interior) from Chennai Trade centre, CFA 2014.
    Address
    No 6A, Brahadhambal Street, Nungambakkam,
    600034 Chennai
    India
    +91-4445012143 www.theclassickitchen.in

    Reviews

    Deva System Solution
    Best place ever seen for interior variety.....
    9 months ago
    A.Chithra Devi Chithra
    Such a worst company. Does not pay attention to its customers. Not at all responsive. They have taken advance amount but have not provided the service and even after requesting for reimbursement they haven't done it yet.
    6 months ago
    V P Suresh Kannan
    Excellent Design and Good Furniture, Great Supports !!! Just try once. Never compromise quality. Thank You ..
    8 months ago
