Sometimes a simple glance is enough to appeal an eyesight. But what makes this glance so attractive and memorable?We call it ART! An artwork is something which can impress you or depress you. An artist will always make sure to impress his clients by the expression of his artwork. We at Zarna’s have been fulfilling our clients’ vision by the customized artworks and accessories. Being in the industry for more than a decade has been a wonderful learning and earning experience in itself.

We specialize in designing and making wall panels, bed backs, railings, temples, carvings, sculptures, light fixtures, statement furnitures, installations, etc..our aim is to make the artwork look original and one in itself which makes the clients feel unique and one in millions. We use combination of media materials like metal [copper, nickel silver, titanium, brass, aluminium , lead, real silver, gold. ], wood, marbles, acrylics, soft stones, etc. Keeping in mind the exquisite and exclusive tastes of our clients, we at Zarna’s bring out subtle but smart designs along with utility concepts.