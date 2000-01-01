Your browser is out-of-date.

Zetgro Infratech
Restoration & Renovation in Thane
    • Zetgro Infratech is ISO 9000:2008 certified organisation has
    operational office at Mumbai, Boisar, Ankleshwar,  Bhopal (Mandideep),Pune and Mohali and  has focus in Decorative ,Industrial coating & energy saving business  in  Factory ,industry  ,commercial buildings  and residential complexes  enabling us to give solution  on below mentioned services.

    Why Zetgro: Zetgro has mechanised entire wall finish process ie. putty application on walls, sanding and interior and exterior decorative painting which enables us to reduce finish work time duration  to half of the time from conventional methods..

    Technology Used by Zetgro: High Pressure jet washer, Airless spray machines and electrical sanding machines ,Safety equipment's. Zetgro has developed infrastructure to have coating of 1000 to 2000 Sq.Mtrs per day which is need of the day in large organizations.

    Coating business:

    1)Decorative paint coatings on exterior and interior walls.

    2) Rewritable wall coatings

    3)Anti corrosive coatings and other related services.

    4)Water proofing coatings on vertical and horizontal surface including galvanised and asbestos roof sheds

    5) Thermal Coatings (Heat Reflective) on vertical and horizontal surface

    6) Fire retardant coatings

    7)Epoxy and polyurethane coatings on vertical walls  and floorings.

    8)Antiskid coatings on floor

    9) Building washing

    10) home renovations

    Energy saving solutions

    1)Solar Day lighting

    2)Solar Roofing Solution

    3) Rain Harvesting Solution

     Associations with Coating Paint Manufactures :

    Certified Golden Brush Applicator- Silver       Asian Paints

    Applicator  for Choksey Chemicals , Shalimar Paints ,Apurva & Star Coatings

    Certified Applicator  for JK Cement , Buckman Inc &  Topps Products Inc

    Energy Saving: Certified applicator of Havells,Maultiscan LED lights ,Solatube

    Partial List of esteemed customers: L&T Constructions Ltd.,P&G , Godrej & Boyce,JSW Steel Ltd, Mandhana Industries Ltd, EFC Logistics Pvt Ltd,Tusha Textiles Pvt Ltd,Tulip Silk Mill Ltd, Balaji Group , VBHC Pvt Ltd Palghar,Ostwal Construction Ltd. and many more.

    Service areas
    Thane
    Address
    RH04,Gulmohar Villa,Geeta Nagar Phase7,Mira Bhayander Road,Mira Road,Thane
    401107 Thane
    India
    +91-9004035081 www.zetgro.com
