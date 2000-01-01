Zetgro Infratech is ISO 9000:2008 certified organisation has

operational office at Mumbai, Boisar, Ankleshwar, Bhopal (Mandideep),Pune and Mohali and has focus in Decorative ,Industrial coating & energy saving business in Factory ,industry ,commercial buildings and residential complexes enabling us to give solution on below mentioned services.

Why Zetgro: Zetgro has mechanised entire wall finish process ie. putty application on walls, sanding and interior and exterior decorative painting which enables us to reduce finish work time duration to half of the time from conventional methods..

Technology Used by Zetgro: High Pressure jet washer, Airless spray machines and electrical sanding machines ,Safety equipment's. Zetgro has developed infrastructure to have coating of 1000 to 2000 Sq.Mtrs per day which is need of the day in large organizations.

Coating business:

1)Decorative paint coatings on exterior and interior walls.

2) Rewritable wall coatings

3)Anti corrosive coatings and other related services.

4)Water proofing coatings on vertical and horizontal surface including galvanised and asbestos roof sheds

5) Thermal Coatings (Heat Reflective) on vertical and horizontal surface

6) Fire retardant coatings

7)Epoxy and polyurethane coatings on vertical walls and floorings.

8)Antiskid coatings on floor

9) Building washing

10) home renovations

Energy saving solutions

1)Solar Day lighting

2)Solar Roofing Solution

3) Rain Harvesting Solution

Associations with Coating Paint Manufactures :

Certified Golden Brush Applicator- Silver Asian Paints

Applicator for Choksey Chemicals , Shalimar Paints ,Apurva & Star Coatings

Certified Applicator for JK Cement , Buckman Inc & Topps Products Inc

Energy Saving: Certified applicator of Havells,Maultiscan LED lights ,Solatube

Partial List of esteemed customers: L&T Constructions Ltd.,P&G , Godrej & Boyce,JSW Steel Ltd, Mandhana Industries Ltd, EFC Logistics Pvt Ltd,Tusha Textiles Pvt Ltd,Tulip Silk Mill Ltd, Balaji Group , VBHC Pvt Ltd Palghar,Ostwal Construction Ltd. and many more.