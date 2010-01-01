Your browser is out-of-date.

SARKS
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (2)
    Dr. Shivakumar Residence

    We are a young practice established in the year 2010 by Sathish Kannan and Saritha Varikkara after completing a decade long work experience in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

    Our studio’s works are forward-thinking, sustainable and unique, incorporating new as well as traditional materials in evocative forms to advance the art of the built environment. The firm invests its creative energies in a broad range of residential, commercial, institutional and theoretical projects, with a scope that varies from furniture and functional products, to interior architecture and the built environment.

    Our partners have directed teams of professional and talented individuals in projects both in India and internationally working on a range of projects from luxury residential apartments to international corporate offices.

    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Masterplanning
    • urban design
    • CHENNAI
    • DELHI / NCR
    • bangalore
    • Cochin
    • MUMBAI
    68/37 Mahadevan Street
    600033 Chennai
    India

    Lakshmnanan RAVEENDRAN Lakshmnanan RAVEENDRAN
    Very Good, Excellent designs , client and contractor friendly 
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2019
