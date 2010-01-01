We are a young practice established in the year 2010 by Sathish Kannan and Saritha Varikkara after completing a decade long work experience in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Our studio’s works are forward-thinking, sustainable and unique, incorporating new as well as traditional materials in evocative forms to advance the art of the built environment. The firm invests its creative energies in a broad range of residential, commercial, institutional and theoretical projects, with a scope that varies from furniture and functional products, to interior architecture and the built environment.

Our partners have directed teams of professional and talented individuals in projects both in India and internationally working on a range of projects from luxury residential apartments to international corporate offices.