Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mega Home Interiors
Interior Architects in Hyderabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Home Interiors Private Limited formerly ‘The Ambience’ was established in 2005 and subsequently incorporated in 2006. The company provides interior design and consultancy services and turnkey installations for varied type of projects including corporate and housing sectors.HOME INTERIORS is equipped with Architects & Interior designers, Project Engineers, Production Engineers, Purchase department, Survey (quantity) department, over 500 skilled technicians. Time management, Material management and People management are the key components of turnkey projects and our teams handle them with ease.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    500028 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9885977704 www.facebook.com/pg/Megahome123/about/?ref=page_internal
      Add SEO element