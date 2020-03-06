Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Amar DeXign Scape
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, India
Overview 9Projects (9) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Toilet Designs, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Modern bathroom
    Toilet Designs, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Modern bathroom
    Toilet Designs, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Modern bathroom
    +5
    Toilet Designs
    Duplex Bunglow, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Single family home Beige
    Duplex Bunglow, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Single family home
    Duplex Bunglow, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Modern living room Beige
    +7
    Duplex Bunglow
    Simplex Villa, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Country house Amber/Gold
    Simplex Villa, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Country house
    Simplex Villa, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Country house
    +1
    Simplex Villa
    Duplex Villa, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape
    Duplex Villa, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape
    Duplex Villa, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape
    Duplex Villa
    Modern House, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Bungalows Ceramic Brown
    Modern House, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Bungalows Ceramic Brown
    Modern House, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +10
    Modern House
    Extension House, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape
    Extension House, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape
    Extension House, Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape
    +10
    Extension House
    Show all 9 projects

    AmarDeXign Scape is a full service design company offering space planning and design. We work on design & Layout, product specification and acquisition for Showrooms, Residence, Commercial, Office, Hotels and etc. We have skilled technicians team to complete the project.

    Services
    • Interior Realistic Visualization
    • Architectural Plan
    • Interiordesigning
    • Construction
    Service areas
    • all over tamilnadu
    • Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, India
    Address
    373/1 MSPR Complex, Main Road
    628501 Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, India
    India
    +91-9994680055

    Reviews

    Suresh Mohan Suresh Mohan
    Really amazing design & execution
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
    Edit
    Arun Thiruppathi
    Full fill all ur interior n exterior design needs
    25 days ago
    Rathna Kumar
    They speak our lives with their strong design statements excellent known for recent technology and value for money
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element