    We are a Cochin-based architectural and interior design firm offering Total Design services - architecture, interior design, landscape design, acoustic design, turnkey construction and project management services.

    Our work is spread out over a wide array of project types catering to the design requirements of various industries - lifestyle, hospitality, health, education, tourism, places of worship, public spaces, urban design, recreation projects, government installations, Space research organiztion  and so on. We've worked on single-family residences, high-rise apartment complexes, commercial buildings, malls, churches, auditoriums, hospitals, hotels and resorts, offices for multi-nationals and so on.

    Our Principal designer / head of design is Achamma Kripa George, who is a highly versatile designer, a blog-writer, much-awarded Interior Design faculty, artist, creative writer, and much more.

    Acoustic Design is one of our USPs as we are probably the only architectural firm in Kerala that has an acoustic consultant serving full-time with us, - Mr. Sam Philip Varghese, a musician, acoustic consultant, a person with expertise on market research, emerging trends, new materials, and so on. Mr. Sam Varghese serves as the Director-Projects & Executions, and heads the turnkey project delivery and construction management services of our firm.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • landscape
    • Acoustics
    • lighting design
    • branding
    • Furniture Design and more
    Service areas
    Pan-India and Cochin
    Address
    #270, 15th Cross Road, Girinagar, Kadavanthra PO
    682020 Cochin
    India
    +91-9447154264
      Add SEO element