At FANZART, we believe that technology and beauty together can bring

about evolutionary innovation! We also believe that, it is only with a great quality product that the customer truly embraces that innovation.

In a very short span of time, Fanzart has proved to be the leader in creating exotic designer fans that look stylish, simple and artistic while still being efficiently-robust. With the goal of adding art to your ceiling, Fanzart’s tag line “designer fans for designer homes” truly describes a luxurious range of designs that not only serve the purpose of air-circulation, but also beautify the surroundings, by adding elements of grace, elegance and funk! The value-add truly creates an ambience which can be a matter of conversation, time-and-again!