Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Golden Touch exports
Home Appliances in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At FANZART, we believe that technology and beauty together can bring

    about evolutionary innovation! We also believe that, it is only with a great quality product that the customer truly embraces that innovation.

    In a very short span of time, Fanzart has proved to be the leader in creating exotic designer fans that look stylish, simple and artistic while still being efficiently-robust. With the goal of adding art to your ceiling, Fanzart’s tag line “designer fans for designer homes” truly describes a luxurious range of designs that not only serve the purpose of air-circulation, but also beautify the surroundings, by adding elements of grace, elegance and funk! The value-add truly creates an ambience which can be a matter of conversation, time-and-again!

    Services
    Supplier of Designer Fans
    Service areas
    India & Overseas and Bangalore
    Address
    61 Defence Colony , 100 Feet Road , Indira Nagar
    560038 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8041512199 www.fanzartfans.com

    Reviews

    Samvith Gupta B P
    Had a very good hair cut.
    about 2 months ago
    KIRAN KASHYAP
    Visiting this place for more than 20 years , Professional service , 100 % hygiene maintained and a feel Happy to visit this place every time. Regards Kiran Kashyap from Kiran Compu Solutions
    4 months ago
    Shesha Sai Balaji K P
    Provides a wide range of services. Maintains cleanliness. Worth your time and money as the employees are good in what they do.
    4 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element