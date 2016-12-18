Alaya D'decor , Started its journey on 9th November 2005 is a multidisciplinary Interior Designing firm led by Principal Designer Pallavi Kumar Sen and Pravessh Kumar Sen founded on a commitment to client service and quality design. We have wide range of Unique Ideas that suit every taste & every budget. We empathize our clients with our expertise, efforts & well equipped team of Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, Painters, Upholsters, Site Supervisors etc. Subsequently Client’s time is saved that leads to lots of business Savings to our clients with mutual benefits.