Alaya D&#39;decor
Interior Architects in Navi Mumbai
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • One BHK at karanjade Navi Mumbai , Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
    One BHK at karanjade Navi Mumbai , Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor BedroomBeds & headboards Textile Blue
    One BHK at karanjade Navi Mumbai , Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor BathroomDecoration Engineered Wood Multicolored
    +13
    One BHK at karanjade Navi Mumbai
    Random images of few of many sites, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting Wood Multicolored
    Random images of few of many sites, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Multicolored
    Random images of few of many sites, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Multicolored
    +10
    Random images of few of many sites
    Gym In Navi Mumbai, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Commercial spaces
    Gym In Navi Mumbai, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Commercial spaces
    Gym In Navi Mumbai, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Commercial spaces
    +1
    Gym In Navi Mumbai
    SHOWROOM IN NAVI MUMBAI, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Commercial spaces Plywood Blue
    SHOWROOM IN NAVI MUMBAI, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Commercial spaces Plywood Yellow
    SHOWROOM IN NAVI MUMBAI
    Bar Counter in navi mumbai project, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Wine cellar Leather
    Bar Counter in navi mumbai project, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Wine cellar Leather
    Bar Counter in navi mumbai project
    STUDIO APARTMENT IN NAVI MUMBAI, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Modern style bedroom Orange
    STUDIO APARTMENT IN NAVI MUMBAI, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Modern style bedroom Marble Orange
    STUDIO APARTMENT IN NAVI MUMBAI, Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor Modern style bedroom Plywood Pink
    +2
    STUDIO APARTMENT IN NAVI MUMBAI
    Alaya D'decor , Started its journey on 9th November 2005 is a multidisciplinary Interior Designing firm led by Principal Designer Pallavi Kumar Sen and  Pravessh Kumar Sen founded on a commitment to client service and quality design. We have wide range of Unique Ideas that suit every taste & every budget. We empathize our clients with our expertise, efforts & well equipped team of Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, Painters, Upholsters, Site Supervisors etc. Subsequently Client’s time is saved that leads to lots of business Savings to our clients with mutual benefits.

    Services
    • Modular kitchen
    • turn key contractors for residential and commercial spaces
    • interior architect for bungalows
    • Hotels
    • villas
    • chalets
    • farm houses
    • office
    • showroom
    • mini theater
    • themed space
    • saloons
    • boutique
    • export houses
    • Restaurants
    • and many more.
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Navi Mumbai
    • Thane
    • jaipur
    • delhi
    • Noida
    • bangalore
    • Hyderabad.
    Company awards
    excellence award for best modular kitchen in 06-07 
    Address
    403, park view, sector 27 plot no. 28 kharghar
    410210 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-7506491133 www.alayaddecor.webs.com

    Anuj Choudhary
    This organization is amazing and they renovate my home and office in a such manner and its really look beautiful i would recommend  this organization to everyone who is willing to renovate the office , houses , events and all .... Thankyou Alaya
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2014
    Naga Ganesh Naga Ganesh
    Awesome work guys... Best of luck for your bright future!!!
    over 6 years ago
