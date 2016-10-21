Your browser is out-of-date.

S2A studio
Interior Architects in Pune
    Formerly known as Comfort Designers,we are a team of both young and experience creatives, trying to make this world a better place since 35 years now we are reborn with our creative new design philosophy.

    As we are inspired by nature, we have derived our design philosophy from the very DNA of our beautiful universe :'The Golden Ratio'. We have studied the nature deeply, which enables us to always come up with unique, efficient and beautiful solutions.

    We are known for our honesty and hard work and we continue to provide quality services to our esteemed clients with the same approach.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Designing
    • Master Planning
    • Turnkey Interior Contracts
    • Visualization
    • Landscape Architecture
    • Product Designing
    • Training & Education
    Address
    Shop No. 7, CHINAR, 1707-B Shivajinagar
    411005 Pune
    India
    +91-7588168228 www.s2astudio.in

    Reviews

    miteshtake
    Great Designs by creative, intelligent, scholarly, artistic, cultured, thoughtful, philosophical & nature loving team!
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Shivam Dhage
    The best in town !
    2 months ago
    aditya redekar
    Good
    5 months ago
