NMD Interiors essentially reflects a new-age vision that is dynamic and sincere in its application of knowledge, diving into the depths of a subject, discovering and sharing its beauty… finding inspiration in forms, spaces, relations, tangibles and intangibles… searching for hidden resources within and without while celebrating Nature in every nuance…respecting people, practices, science, services and above all, the cradle called environment that nurtures us. Integrity, efficient execution, uncompromising commitment to quality and time coupled with excellent human relations makes NMD Interiors a winning partnership on any project.

NMD Interiors specializes in incorporating innovative products and concepts that are simply stunning and often outshine the industry standards. We come up with unique ideas for interior spaces of our clients and use various disciplines and elements of interior design by focusing on practical application and implications of our concepts. We work with an eagle's eye towards achieving the ultimate contemporary style with special focus on Interior Architecture, furniture, interior lighting and other miscellaneous components of contemporary design. Anyone with a sense of style would realize what trends are coming up in interior designing when they take a tour of our finished projects. All our concepts and products are designed based on the underlying principles of sustainability. Our range of raw materials include recycled wood, eco friendly boards, Low VOC and ‘zero lead’ finishing and painting materials. Our success comes from meticulous planning at the very beginning of the interior design service for discerning, quality-conscious clients in experiencing outstanding design concepts: be it for their dream homes or their businesses. Personal attention goes hand in hand through the entire interior design process and also the design resources and products used from helping them out to choose special purchases of furniture, fabric, and other accessories. We make every moment memorable for our client by walking with them through the entire process of transforming their homes or business that will demand a unique and personalized expression of themselves and add to their enjoyment in getting the desired results to match their comfort and life style appeal. Our job does not end here... we make sure that we are retained for their other projects and initiate referrals.