richa design studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    • began my career in advertising and realised my passion for interior design and architecture and its never been a bad day at work. have largely clients from entertainment industry . i enjoy creating spaces which are distinctive  and reflect the personality of my clients. i enjoy the fusion of old and new, mixing the traditional with 

    Services
    from consulting on design to turnkey projects.
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    124 periera house, ambedkar road, bandra west
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    +91-919867003875
