Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rug Factory
Flooring in Bhadohi
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pixel, Rug Factory Rug Factory
    Pixel, Rug Factory Rug Factory
    Pixel
    Handloom, Rug Factory Rug Factory Industrial style bars & clubs Silk Amber/Gold
    Handloom, Rug Factory Rug Factory Industrial style bars & clubs Synthetic Brown
    Handloom, Rug Factory Rug Factory Industrial style bars & clubs Silk Green
    +11
    Handloom

    Rug Factory is a rug manufacturing company .The owner of the company is Mr. Utkarsh Jaiswal. The company has a vast variety of rugs and carpets at a very reasonable cost . The company has its headquarter in Bhadohi. We are a leading manufacturer and exporter of hand made rugs . 

    Rug Factory, has been covering up the floors across the world. The company specializes in importing, manufacturing and supplying of affordable yet fashionable floorings. 

    Rug Factory diverse lines of products are designed by their overseas design team based in the United States of America, Canada & the United Kingdom and imported through its network of loyal customers.

    Merchandising experts at Rug Factory travel across the world to research the latest flooring trends and styles. They design and produce products, which enable their customers to offer consumers affordable goods without cutting corners in quality.

    Services
    • Manufacturer
    • Supplier
    • Exporter
    • Bespoke/Custom
    • Programmed
    Service areas
    • Local
    • domestic
    • International
    • global
    Address
    Main Road
    221401 Bhadohi
    India
    +91-8604915771 www.rugfactory.in

    Reviews

    anubhav jaiswal
    about 1 year ago
    Ramesh Jaiswal
    about 6 years ago
    Shubham jaiswal
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element