g m designers
Architects in Jodhpur
Reviews (7)
    From its inception in 2009, G M DESIGNERS. has built a reputation for innovative design and exceptional service. The firm established this reputation through a broad range of institutional, commercial and residential projects, community and recreation centres, libraries, schools and university buildings. The firm has become known for designing projects of exceptional materials and quality, with a strong conceptual basis derived from the specific needs and aspirations of each client.

    G M DESIGNERS is a design-oriented
    architecture firm that is committed to excellence in custom architecture and design for residential, cultural, corporate and academic buildings.  We combine rigorous design with construction management experience - a rare combination that leads to a distinctive design process and end product that are aesthetically and intellectually rigorous as well as financially informed.  Our design values are modern:  efficiency, logic, beauty, honest expression of materials, and clean lines and forms that allow the architecture itself  - the space, light, materials, spatial relationships - and inhabitants to thrive.  The result is an architecture that is current but timeless, serene yet warm, and universally rational while also being uniquely reflective of the values and characters of our clients

    We are pleased to introduce ourselves as one of the leading planning, Landscape, Interiors & Architectural Design firm in Jodhpur.

    Services
    Interiors & Architectural Design landscaping
    Service areas
    Jodhpur
    Address
    13, Hanuwant nagar, circuit house road, ratanada
    342001 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-9928062621 www.gmdesigners.com

    Reviews

    Shrenik Kumar
    Architect Mr. Amit Sankhla is innovative . Provide good suggestions, focus personally on each client. Office atmosphere is nice.
    5 months ago
    menghrajani vijay
    Very very nice person and all staff very nice behaviour
    7 months ago
    Amit Sankhla
    It was an amazing experience with GM Desiginers. From the very first day. Ar. Amit Sankhla is the most polite, cheerfull person I have ever meet. They are very professional & creative. There design are and interior design are ironic. I must suggest everyone if you are planning something creative and amazing interior design in your house, office or any of your commercial place must suggest to visit GM Desiginer.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
