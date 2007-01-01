Your browser is out-of-date.

TOPOS+PARTNERS
Architects in Kerala India
    • Residential (Royal) Palace at Qatar Doha, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Country style houses
    Residential (Royal) Palace at Qatar Doha, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Country style houses
    Residential (Royal) Palace at Qatar Doha, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Country style houses
    +36
    Residential (Royal) Palace at Qatar Doha
    PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style houses
    PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style kitchen
    PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +23
    PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA
    PRIVATE PALACE AT QATAR DOHA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Mediterranean style houses
    PRIVATE PALACE AT QATAR DOHA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Mediterranean style houses
    PRIVATE PALACE AT QATAR DOHA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Mediterranean style houses
    +28
    PRIVATE PALACE AT QATAR DOHA
    Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom
    Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom
    Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom
    +10
    Villa Interior
    BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
    BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
    BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
    +18
    BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT
    PRIVATE MEETING AREA , TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Office spaces & stores
    PRIVATE MEETING AREA , TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Office spaces & stores
    PRIVATE MEETING AREA , TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Office spaces & stores
    +1
    PRIVATE MEETING AREA

    Welcome to " topos " ...where we're passionate about great architecture interior and all 
    things sustainable.

    As architects, designers, and planners, we believe it is our responsibility to design high-performing, healthy buildings that positively impact the people, environment, and communities they serve. We do this by creating facilities that are resource-efficient, site and community enhancing, and provide a healthy and enjoyable experience for the people within them.

    Headquartered on our own corporate campus in INDIA Kerala and branches in Qatar,UAE ,we are a group of designers and creatives who greatly value each other, our clients, our community and our earth.

    Description topos Architecture and Interior Design is an CBZ Charetred practice providing quality architectural,Interior Design and Civil Engineering services throughout the Asia Middle East and Europe. The practice was founded by Mr Mohamed Shafeeque who has created a strong brand of economical style and ecological strategy.

    " The way we build, the way we design our habitable spaces and the way we live all have to be considered, analysed and adapted to reduce our consumption of energy day by day and over a lifetime. More immediately, any building development needs to be sensitive towards its locality. A designer will always need to appreciate how a building can and will effect and interact with the contextual environment, and how that building and the spaces it provides for it's occupants will in turn be affected. "

    An Information Architecture starts with a thorough understanding of the business, its drivers and the underlying information needs, independent of organizational boundaries, systems and procedures. Defining an Information Architecture involves defining three separate architectures that provide a high-level, blueprint of data, systems and technology needed to support and enable the business strategies, objectives and vision of the company. Further, within an overall management & organizational framework, it also facilitates to manage & maintain the architectures and use it to make sound business decisions.

    Services
    • TOPOS Provides High Quality Architectural
    • Civil and Interior Design services throughout the Globe www.toposandpartners.com
    Service areas
    • ALL KERALA
    • bangalore
    • Karnataka
    • Dubai
    • Qatar
    • All over India
    Company awards
    Best Cost-Effective Design-Indian Institute of Architects, IKEA AWARD FOR Best architects of the Year (2011 Qatar Doha) Best Design award (QNB Qatar National Bank) (2012) Chosen by QNB Abu Dhabi, India Today Magazine as one among the 7 most promising youngsters of Kerala (2012) Shaikh Rashid Bin Khalifa Bin Shahid Al Maktoum Award for Exellent Architects of Dubai (2014)
    Address
    TOPOS Architects and Designers,Kochi and Malappuram Kerala India
    679338 Kerala India
    India
    www.toposandpartners.com
    Legal disclosure

