Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HN Neo Design &amp; Build pvt. Ltd
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Architecture Interiors Project, HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Architecture Interiors Project, HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Architecture Interiors Project
    Architecture Interiors, HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Architecture Interiors, HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    Architecture Interiors, HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Architecture Interiors

    HN Neo Design & Build pvt. Ltd. are in the business of complete - building Design & Build , Project Engineering & Consultancy Management, for Corporate Office, Retails, Apartments, Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional buildings.

    Services
    • Architecture Interiors
    • Project Management
    • Supporting Services
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    206, 1st FLoor, 3rd Block, HRBR Layout, 5th A Cross, Kalyannagar Post, Landmark: Behind Water Tank
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8060706050 www.hnndb.com

    Reviews

    Hari Nathan
    over 1 year ago
    Gayathri Sridhar
    Service is fantastic.
    over 4 years ago
    Suraj Saju
    :) good place
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element