Vishwanath And Associates
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (6)
    Nicholas Danish Residence
    Gupta Residence Interiors

    A multi disciplinary firm encompassing both architecture and interior design, our approach is not bound by scale, and has lead to equally successful diverse projects ranging in various sizes and specialization. Never dogmatic in our approach, Vishwanath And Associates has also built up a repertoire of approaches which we use to unlock the skills of the construction industry for our clients' benefit – while at the same time being cognizant of budgets, schedules and environmental issues – and finding a solution that addresses those needs as well as transforms them. At Vishwanath And Associates we think outside the box, and in some abstract vision reinvent the box.

    Services
    • Master planning
    • Architecture & Interior Space design
    Service areas
    • India and International
    • bangalore
    Address
    27, Castle Street, Castle Chambers,
    560025 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025573350 www.vishwanathandassociates.com

    Reviews

    Ajsvlogz
    An old time architecture firm, they have continuously reinvented themselves with their flair to understand the customer's requirements and deliver a project which exceeds their expectations. With a sharp eye for detail and a transparent method of working their clients have more often than not ended up as friends for life. Now with the next generation taking over their design and execution will head to new heights
    4 months ago
    Never Give up
    Nice place or nice Boss family. I never forget.
    almost 5 years ago
    jithin krishnan
    Reputed architecture firm in Bangalore. They have expertise and experience in various fields from Automobile showrooms to corporate offices to banks and educational institutions as well.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
