A multi disciplinary firm encompassing both architecture and interior design, our approach is not bound by scale, and has lead to equally successful diverse projects ranging in various sizes and specialization. Never dogmatic in our approach, Vishwanath And Associates has also built up a repertoire of approaches which we use to unlock the skills of the construction industry for our clients' benefit – while at the same time being cognizant of budgets, schedules and environmental issues – and finding a solution that addresses those needs as well as transforms them. At Vishwanath And Associates we think outside the box, and in some abstract vision reinvent the box.