SV Designs
Interior Architects in 400003
Projects

    • Customized Vespa Laptop Table, SV Designs SV Designs Study/officeDesks
    Customized Vespa Laptop Table
    Customized Rustic Chandelier, SV Designs SV Designs Living roomLighting
    Customized Rustic Chandelier

    We are an Interior Design House and Turnkey Contractor
    company based here in India

    In fact our company tag line for our clients is that we balance between user needs with technical feasibility & financial viability.

    At our company we understand our clients needs and convert them in to affordable reality.

    We are a design house along with Turnkey Contracting and Customized Solutions, so cover the whole spectrum of the value chain.

    Our company founder is an American and has worked around the globe and has created a culture in our company where we learn to work with our clients collaboratively and always strive to understand the user insights

    Please visit a small video highlighting our capabilities;

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyYOIaLRk3Y

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Turnkey Contracting
    • Home Automations
    • Custom Solutions
    Service areas
    "Mumbai and 400003
    Address
    61 Chimna Butcher Street
    Mumbai 400003
    India
    +234-74386 www.ecosolutionsonline.com
