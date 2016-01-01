Your browser is out-of-date.

DLEA
Architects in Chennai
    Apartment Architecture Design - Kilpauk
    Apartment Architecture Design - Kilpauk
    Villa Architecture Design-Spanish Style Twin Houses
    Villa Architecture Design-Spanish Style Twin Houses
    Restaurant Interior Design
    Restaurant Interior Design
    Bungalow Architecture Design
    Bungalow Architecture Design

    DLEA is a multi – disciplinary design firm based at Chennai with roots in architecture, interior design, master planning and graphic design. The firm comprises of adept architects and civil engineers, structural engineers, landscape consultants, MEP consultants, lighting consultants, who were specialized in residential, commercial and institutional projects. This rich team with experienced professionals allows the firm to work on varied scale and type of projects depending on the need.

    Services
    • Residential Design
    • Interior Design
    • Commercial Design
    • Urban Design
    Service areas
    • Chennai
    • Thanjavur
    • Coimbatore and Bangalore
    Company awards
    India's Most Prominent Architect and Designer Award—Merit Awards & Market Research—2016
    Address
    Design Lab for Experimenting Architecture. The Bamboo House, #42/46, State Bank Colony First Cross, Nanganallur
    600061 Chennai
    India
    +91-9790968280 dlea.in
