ASHISH GHOSH

DATE & PLACE OF BIRTH

19TH January, 1972, West Bengal.

SEX

Male

NATIONALITY

Indian

LANGUAGE KNOWN

Bengali, Hindi, English

QUALIFICATION

* M.F.A (Sculpture) Kala -Bhavana, Visva-Bharati, 2001

* B.F.A (Hons.) Sculpture KALA BHAVANA, Visva-Bharati 1999

* Diploma in wood Work 1994 Silpa Shadan, Sriniketan, Visva-Bharati.

EXPERIENCES

1. Worked as Lecturer in College of Art & Design, Burdwan University, W.B., India.

2. Assistant professor- Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan.

SCHOLARSHIP/AWARD

1. Merit Scholarship from Visva-Bharati, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000.

2. National Scholarship from Government of India Ministry of Human Resource Development, 1998-99

1. Diploma of Outstanding award in Beijing Olympic park city sculpture design competition - 2006 organized by Beijing municipal commission of urban planning , Beijing municipal cultural bureau and Cultural and ceremonies department of Beijing organizing committee for the games of the XXIX Olympiad –2008.

2. Awarded Artist of the year 2004, B.D.Bangur Endowment “Nirman Award, Art in Excellency”, India.

3. ART-INDIA , INDIAN HABITAT CENTRE PROMISING ARTIST AWARD FOR THE YEAR 2008- Catalogue

EXHIBITION ABROAD

1. A performance “VODOO-GANY” 6th May, 2000 at P-2 Shop Mattershburg Judengasse, Austria - Catalogue.

2. Art Forest-2 (The Floating world) An International Permanent Exhibition in Forest – 27th May, 2000 Forchenstein, ‘Wien, Austria. – Catalogue.

3. Exhibition at Diekleine Gallery 1030, Wien, Austria, June – 2000.

4. International Exhibition – Organised by YUGOSLAVIA, AUSTRIA SOCIETY and GERMAN EMBASSY – 26th June’ 2000 in foyer Des Radio Culture House - ORF, HOFLICHST. AUSTRIA. – Catalogue.

5. Participated in International Sculpture Symposium – Europos Parkas, 4013 vilnius, Lithuania, - 1st to 28th August 2001, Catalogue. Web : www.europosparkas.lt (history)

6. Work “Splendour” admitted in 53rd Concorso internazionale Delle Ceramic d’ Arte Contemporanea, (International Competition for Contemporary Ceramic Art, 2002-2003. Museo internazionale delle Ceramiche 2002-2003 Faenza (RA) Italy. - Catalogue.

Web : http://www.micfaenza.org (2003)

7. Lonely Planet – An permanent installation for exhibition at “Art in Landscape”- at “Gut-Gasteil” - Prigglitz, Austria – 2002, Catalogue.

Web : http://www.gutgasteil.at

8. Participated in Nomadifesta – 2004 organised by Artrageous group at Solomou Square, Kastelliotisa Space in Nicosia, Cypruss 22nd May –2004, Catalogue.

Web : www.ArtrageousGroup.com

9. Selected and participated in ARTIADE – 2004, Olympic of Visual Arts in Athens ( Olympic game 2004 at Athens )

Web : http://www.artiade.com

10. Participated in the Exhibition at Circulo De Bellas Arts ,Madrid, Spain on Occasion of 125th Anniversary of the Museum. Project Unclaimed Luggage crated by Artrageous Group. Feb-2005. Web : www.ArtrageousGroup.com

11. “For Sale” exhibited at “Hundred Artist for the Museum”, Naples, Italy, Triennial Project of, Museo Casoria International Contemporary ArtMuseum/May2005. www.casoriacontemporaryartmuseum.com

12. “The Nest” – Exhibited at Beijing Municipal Exhibition hall for Olympic park Beijing City Sculpture design Exhibition, 2006.

www.en.beijing2008.com

13. “The Wounds” selected and exhibited in China – Asean Youth Art Work Creativity Contest – 2006, Beijing.

14. “FLYING BULLET” Permanently installed for Exhibition “INDIA –WHERE ARE YOU GOING “ Naples, Italy, Museo Casoria International Contemporary Art Museum/May2007. www.casoriacontemporaryartmuseum.com

15. Selected and invited for I- park , East Haddam, C,T, USA for residency session (September) in 2007 for environmental art

www.i-park.org

16. “The Nest” Collected for permanent installation at Beijing Olympic Park, Beijing City Sculpture Design Exhibition - 2008

www.en.beijing2008.com

17. "Olympic Cercal" Collected for third Beijing international art Biennale China 2008

www.bjbiennale.com.cn

18. "Olympic Column" parmanently collected for Olympic Fine Arts 2008 and Olympic Fine Arts 2008 World wide exhibition 2010

19. EXHIBITION OF INDIAN CONTEMPORARY ART in October at KUWAIT and in November at CAIRO(EGYPT) on 2008 organised by Lalit Kala Academy-NEWDELHI

20. Invited to attend Fresh Air 2009 – an open-air sculpture exhibition to be held at Quenington Old Rectory, Quenington, Glos GL7 5AB.U.K May 2009 www.freshair2009.com

21. Participating in the 2009 Guandu International Outdoor Sculpture Festival at Guandu Nature Park in Taipei, Taiwan on June 1st 2009 www.gd-park.org.tw

22 .participated I.A.B residency at Switzerland 2010 for art India award

23. participated in performance for

documenta 13 ….July 212

24.partcipated art exhibition friends of santiniketan at sri lanka 2012

25, participated “One World – Many Papers” artwork and project at Paper and Bookarts Museum of Ege University, Izmir, Turkey!2012

SOLO EXHIBITION

Ceramic-Sculpture at Nandan Art Gallery, Santiniketan, February 2002.

EXHIBITION

1. Group Exhibition held in Calcutta at Gorky Sadan. February 1998 – Catalogue.

2. Group Exhibition held in Bhopal at Sun Art Gallery October 1998 – Catalogue.

3. Kala-Bhavana Annual Exhibition 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2001.

4. Group Exhibition held in ABC Art Gallery, Varanasi, February 2000 – Catalogue.

5. Work Selected in Birla Academy Annual Exhibition, Calcutta, 2000. – catalogue and Annual Exhibition – Calcutta – 2001 Catalogue.

6. Work Selected in Lalit Kala Academy, 42nd National Exhibition, Jaipur & New Delhi, 2000 – Catalogue.

7. Work selected in 44th National Exhibition of Lalit Kala Academy, Delhi and Ahmadabad, 2001-02, Catalogue.

8. Group Exhibition – Tradition & Modernity in Bengal, Chitrakala Parisath, Bangalore, December 2000 – Catalogue

9. Group Exhibition – ENSEMBLE Govt. college of Arts, Chandigarh, October, Catalogue.

10. 68th All India exhibition of Art Amritsar, Catalogue.

11. A Group Exhibition “Migration-City-home” Organised by Rashtriya Lalit Kala Kendra, Kolkata and Birla Academy at Birla Academy, Kolkata.

12. A Group exhibition at Bhubanswar Organized by Rastriya Lalit Kala Kendra, Bhubaneswar, Orrissa and New Delhi

13. A Group exhibition at Red Earth Art Gallery Baroda ,Gujarat

14. A Group exhibition at Aakriti Gallery, Kolkata

15. A Group exhibition at Green Grass-Hopper art gallery, Ahmedabad, Gujrat

16.Participated in summer show at cima art gallery kolkata 2010/11

17 .participated art fair Indian art sumit delhi 2011 delhi.

18 participated group show at nandan art gallery santiniketan Violence-Double Spread Curator- Amit Mukhopadhay 2012

19. participated group show at J.N.U DELHI art and esthetic departments art gallery Violence-Double Spread Curator- Amit Mukhopadhay 2012

CAMP & WORKSHOPS

1. Seminar on Public Sphere at Santiniketan, January 2002.

2. Seminar on Public Sphere at Delhi Sanskritik Pratisthan, March 2002.

3. Dogra Camp at Kala Bhavana, 1997, 1998.

4. Ceramic Camp at Bharat Bhavana Bhopal, 1997

5. Sculpture Camp : Lalbahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration Govt. of India, Mussoorie, July 1999.

6. Sculpture Camp of Ambuja Housing Development Ltd. at Calcutta – April - 2000.

7. Participated in All India Artist Camp, Seminar of Lalit Kala Sansthan, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Agra, February, 2002.

8. Participated in Sculpture Camp Organized by Rashtrya Lalit Kala Kendra, Kolkata and Manipur Sate Museum at Imphal in January 2003.

9. Participated in the work-shop “PALASH – 04” AT RANCHI, Organized by Chhotonagpur Art Research & Development Society, Ranchi, Jharkhand, 7th May 2004 to 9th May 2004.

10. Invited to Demonstrate and Deliver Lecture on Ceramics at Bhubaneswar, Orrissa, March 2005. Organized by Rastriya Lalit Kala Kendra, Bhubaneswar.

11. Participated in Art camp of E.M.E. – A.W.W.A organized by Panchali at Fort William, Kolkata, 2004.

12. Participated in the Seminar on public Art at Beijing Municipal Exhibition Hall, May, 2006.

13. Participated in Sculptural Camp organized by M.S.P.L. and Gallery Sumukha at Hospet (Humpi), Karnataka.

14. Participated in the warkshop at Bhubanswar Organized by Rastriya Lalit Kala -kendra , Bhubaneswar, Orrissa Feb2007

15. Artist Camp in CHISEL ARTGALLERY at Kolkata ,organized by EMAMI 2009

16. participated sculpture camp at north east organize by lalit kala academy kolkata.

COLLECTIONS

1. Site specific permanents Sculpture installed in Fort Raddison, Raichak, West Bengal.

2. Out door sculpture installed in Art Forest at Wien of Vienna in Austira.

3. Out door sculpture installed in Europos Parkas at Vilnus of Lithunania.

4. Out door sculpture installed at Institute for International Management & Technology, Bengal Campus, Oxford Brooker’s University.

5. Site specific sculpture at Udayan, Bengal Ambuja Housing Development Ltd. Calcutta.

6. Ceramic Sculpture “Splendour” preserved at Modern Art Gallery, Faenza, Rome, Italy.

7. Out door - Sculpture (Lonely Planate) installed at Art in landscape Gut Gasteil, Prigglitz, Austria.

8. Permanent installation at “Swabhoomi” Heritage Plaza - Kolkata, December 2002.

9. Rashtriya Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi, 2002.

10. A Large Permanent Installation at Eastern Metropolitan bypass Boulevard – Kolkata, 2003

11. Site specific installation at E.M. Bye pass Kolkata.

12. A large installation at ‘URVASHI’ City Centre, Durgapur of Ambuja Housing Development Ltd.

13. Site-specific Sculpture at “ Simana” – A river side resort at Raichak.

14. Site specific sculpture at “Suravi” – A Resort on the Bank of the Ganges, 24-Parganas (S).

15. “LUGGAGE FOR MIGRATION” kept at the Museum of ARTRAGEOUS GROUP, NICOSIA, CYPRUS.

16. Sculpture “Crisis” permanently installed at Plaka in front of acropolis temple (perthanium) in Athens, Greece.

17. Permanent Collection at Krishnasayer Ecological Park.

18. “Unclaimed Luggage” Permanently install at circulo De Bellas Artes Museum, Madrid Spain.

19. “The Nest” installed at Beijing Municipal Hall.

20. “Gateway to Kanchanjungha” – A large site specific outdoor Sculpture installed at Uttarayan, Siliguri.

21. A number of outdoor City Sculpture permanently installed at Total township of new township and central Park – Uttarayan, Siliguri.

21. Several out door site specific Sculpture installed at city Centre, Kolkata.

ART advisor of MRITTIKA Ceramic & Sculpture Studio at Santiniketan West Bengal

PERMANENT ADDRESS

Ashish Ghosh

The Nest , Sonajhury pally.

p.o- santiniketan-731235

Dist- Birbhum,West Bengal ,India,

Studio Address

MRITTIKA

Vill – Bidyadharpur

P.O. – Khanjanpur

Dist – Birbhum

West Bengal, INDIA

Pin – 731236

Telephone - 00919232515084