AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Projects

    Aamrapali Bhogle is an established interior designer with 14 years of experience in the field. Excels especially in glamour residences, spas, commercial and farmhouse projects.

    KEY AREAS OF FUNCTION :

    - Interior Design 

    - Facade Design 

    - Indoor Landscape Design

    - Project Management Consultancy

    SERVICES PROVIDED :

    NORTH LIGHT offers complete Design Consultancy services. Including but not restricted to...

    - Detailed site measurements - As-built technical drawings - Working Drawings - Helping clients identify their design requirements - Technical consultation on extreme makeovers - Quick makeovers for residences - Detailed cost estimation - Project Management Charts - Inventory Listing - Vaastu Shaastra compliance - Photo-realistic 3D views

    Today, carefully curated professionals devoted to specific tasks, NORTH LIGHT Team is one of the best managed and most disciplined groups in its league.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Artistic Facade Design
    • Indoor Landscape Design
    • Project Management Consultancy
    Service areas
    Interior Design and Mumbai
    Address
    B-2106, Manav Kalyan, Bangur Nagar, Link Road, Goregaon West,
    400104 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820059690 www.aamrapalibhogle.com
