Aamrapali Bhogle is an established interior designer with 14 years of experience in the field. Excels especially in glamour residences, spas, commercial and farmhouse projects.
KEY AREAS OF FUNCTION :
- Interior Design
- Facade Design
- Indoor Landscape Design
- Project Management Consultancy
SERVICES PROVIDED :
NORTH LIGHT offers complete Design Consultancy services. Including but not restricted to...
- Detailed site measurements - As-built technical drawings - Working Drawings - Helping clients identify their design requirements - Technical consultation on extreme makeovers - Quick makeovers for residences - Detailed cost estimation - Project Management Charts - Inventory Listing - Vaastu Shaastra compliance - Photo-realistic 3D views
Today, carefully curated professionals devoted to specific tasks, NORTH LIGHT Team is one of the best managed and most disciplined groups in its league.
- Address
-
B-2106, Manav Kalyan, Bangur Nagar, Link Road, Goregaon West,
400104 Mumbai
India
+91-9820059690 www.aamrapalibhogle.com