Aamrapali Bhogle is an established interior designer with 14 years of experience in the field. Excels especially in glamour residences, spas, commercial and farmhouse projects.

________________________________________________________________

KEY AREAS OF FUNCTION :

- Interior Design

- Facade Design

- Indoor Landscape Design

- Project Management Consultancy

________________________________________________________________

SERVICES PROVIDED :

NORTH LIGHT offers complete Design Consultancy services. Including but not restricted to...

- Detailed site measurements - As-built technical drawings - Working Drawings - Helping clients identify their design requirements - Technical consultation on extreme makeovers - Quick makeovers for residences - Detailed cost estimation - Project Management Charts - Inventory Listing - Vaastu Shaastra compliance - Photo-realistic 3D views

Today, carefully curated professionals devoted to specific tasks, NORTH LIGHT Team is one of the best managed and most disciplined groups in its league.

________________________________________________________________