Space Collage
Architects in Bangalore
    Flat Interiors at Aaditya Vivaaz
    Flat Interiors at Aaditya Vivaaz
    Flat Interiors at Nandi Citadel Bangalore
    Flat Interiors at Nandi Citadel Bangalore
    Villa - Vernacular and modern
    Villa - Vernacular and modern
    Residence at Kasturinagar, Bangalore
    Residence at Kasturinagar, Bangalore
    Residential interiors at TATA new heaven apartment, Bangalore
    Residential interiors at TATA new heaven apartment, Bangalore
    KRP Interiors
    KRP Interiors
    Space Collage is a Bangalore based multidisciplinary design studio which puts constant and intense effort to carve out every project in a creative, unique & sustainable way conducting assessment of the environmental, climatic and regional consequences in the design from commencement to delivery that are timeless and uniquely designed for each client and context

        We strongly believe and respect our nature; we get inspired by 5 elements of nature and seek concepts, ideology, philosophies and design solutions from it   Our aim is towards creating & delivering outstanding and quality in all our design services which is technically accurate and cost effective     With a collective experience of about 23 years, we have been successful considering each project on a macro and micro scale, from the full extent of the site to the fine details on the interior

    Services
    Architecture, Interiors, and Master planning
    Service areas
    India and Bangalore
    Address
    #33 1st Main, Vinayaka Layout, Bhoopasandra, RMV 2nd stage
    560094 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9880467894 www.spacecollage.com
