Space Collage is a Bangalore based multidisciplinary design studio which puts constant and intense effort to carve out every project in a creative, unique & sustainable way conducting assessment of the environmental, climatic and regional consequences in the design from commencement to delivery that are timeless and uniquely designed for each client and context

We strongly believe and respect our nature; we get inspired by 5 elements of nature and seek concepts, ideology, philosophies and design solutions from it Our aim is towards creating & delivering outstanding and quality in all our design services which is technically accurate and cost effective With a collective experience of about 23 years, we have been successful considering each project on a macro and micro scale, from the full extent of the site to the fine details on the interior