Architechtural Designer and Visualizer
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
    • ACTIVELY INVOLVED IN PROJECTS AND CLIENTS BASED OUT OF GURU. PLEASE VISIT MY PROFILE FOR RECENT PROJECT AND PORTFOLIO RATINGS.
    I'm available through mail for further discussions. 

    Mail: Abhi.techq@gmail.com

    QUICK SAMPLE LINK - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yxq28hx469oypph/AABP4B...

    OTHER SITE PORTFOLIO'S I HAVE:

    GURU: http://www.guru.com/freelancers/architectural-desi...

    Website: https://www.facebook.com/Architectural-Designer-a...

    My utmost importance while working on a project for a client is to provide best possible visual quality with aesthetic which are pleasing to look at. I put in efforts and relate to a project with dedication as if they are my own, for the client i work for. A very skilled personal using google sketchup pro and v-ray for rendering and creating architectural models.

    MY MAIN AREA OF WORK IS 3D ARCHITECTURAL INTERIOR DESIGNING AND VISUALIZATION. I HAVE BEEN PROVIDING CLIENTS WITH CONCEPT DESIGNS AND VISUAL AESTHETIC WHICH ARE INNOVATIVE AND REFRESHING.

    Software used for your projects will be:

    Architectural Model - Using Sketchup 

    Rendering - Vray for sketchup 

    Post processing - Photoshop

    Looking forward to hearing from you

    KIND REGARDS 

    3D Architectural Designer and 

    Visualizer

    Services
    • 2D to 3D Elevation & Services
    • Interior/ Exterior Remodeling Services
    • Interior/Exterior—Desgining and visualization
    Service areas
    Chennai and outside India
    Address
    600004 Chennai
    India
    +91-8826457160 www.facebook.com/Architectural-Designer-and-Visualizer-1451056525197264
