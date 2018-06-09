We undertake turnkey interior project wherein we offer design, manufacture, install & provide services for modular kitchens, wardrobes, entertainment units, crockery units, false ceiling, etc.

- We offer transparency with detailed pricing & no hidden costs.

- We offer Personalized and Professional service so that your interiors are customized & designed to suit your style.

- We deliver durable & quality products consistently as per specifications using high tech machinery.

- We offer 5 years warranty with our products.