Established in 1990, Kumar Moorthy & Associates is an award winning partnership firm of architects and interior designers based in Delhi. In the twenty two years since inception we have undertaken and successfully completed a wide range of design works in the diverse fields of residential design and interiors, institutional and hotel design, commercial and office spaces and interiors for notable industrial groups, private limited companies, charitable and non government organisations, government agencies and public figures other than private individuals
- Architecture
- New Delhi and All over India
- 1. CERTIFICATE OF MERIT, J.K. ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR AWARDS 1995 in the category “Private Residences” for a residence in Delhi. 2. COMMENDATION AWARD, J.K. ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR AWARDS 1997 in the category “Private Residences” for a residence in N.O.I.D.A. 3. CERTIFICATE OF MERIT ( SPECIAL MENTION ) in 10TH IIID-MK AWARDS 2004 (Institute of Indian Interior Designers) in the category “ Residential – Big” to Mallika Kumar for a residence in Delhi. 4. 1st RUNNER UP in 10TH IIID-MK AWARDS 2006 (Institute of Indian Interior Designers) in the category “ Residential – Small” to Mallika Kumar for a residence in Delhi
C 9 / 9250 Vasant Kunj
110070 New Delhi
India
+91-1141767501 kumarmoorthy.com
BOOKS :
Contemporary Indian Architecture, an anthology of works by the contemporary generation of Indian architects, by Jagan Shah, Roli Books 2008 pp 104 -115.
91 Residences X10ded More contemporary Indian Houses by Incite publications 2011 pp 71-74.
91 Residences #3 Contemporary Indian Houses by Incite publications 2011 pp 107-110.
Contemporary Facades, IAG (Interior Architecture Group), October 2018
“Top Indian Residential Spaces Exteriors + Interiors 2018” pp. 296-305
MAGAZINES & PERIODICALS:
Indian Architect & Builder, September 1993. “Young Designers” pp. 98-104. Architecture & Design (Media Transasia) Nov.-Dec. 1996 " Residence" pp. 117-119. Inside Outside,(Business India Group) June 1999 pp."DDA Style in Delhi"pp 96- 101 Architecture&Design (MediaTransasia) May-June2000 "A Minimal Vocabulary" Pp 63-66 Inside Outside ( Business India Group ) July 2000 "Colonial Nostalgia" pp.60-73 Inside Outside ( Business India Group) March 2002," A Designer Dwelling" pp.80-90 Inside Outside ( Business India Group) March 2002," Memories of Imphal" pp148-152 Indian Design & Interiors(Media Transasia)June- July 2004 Kids room Special. pp.82 Indian Design & Interiors(Media Transasia) October 2004 Kitchen Special. pp.36,65. Inside Outside ( Business India Group) January 2005," Seamless Makeover" pp88-97 Design Today ( Living Media India Ltd) Feb-March 2005 “ Size It Up” pp. 85-88
+ The above also repeated in Good Housekeeping magazine June 2005 pp 84-88
Design Today ( Living Media India Ltd) April May2005 “ Insuburbia” pp. 78-87
+ The above also repeated in Good Housekeeping magazine 2005 pp
Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) June July 2005 “Space: Above & Beyond”pp.56-70 Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) Oct Nov 2005- 4thAnniversary Issue :Home Design
“Outdoors” pp.18 – 20
“ Kids’ Rooms” pp.98 – 100
“ Recreation Spaces” pp.118 – 119
“ Kitchens “ pp 138 – 139
Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) Sept. 2006 “ Green Urban Oyster ”pp. 70- 78 Inside Outside ( Business India Group) Oct. 2006," A Burst of Light" pp112-123 Architecture&Design (MediaTransasia) Oct. 2006"M House, New Delhi" Pp 94- 102. Indian Design & Interiors(Media Transasia) Feb. 2007 “ Sleek Tones “. Pp 42-46.. Society Interiors ( Magna Publishing) July 2007 “ Augmented Spaces “ Pp 70-78. Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) Aug. 2007 “ Light Burst ”pp. 104-110. Inside Outside ( Business India Group) Dec. 2007," Noida Niche" pp 72 – 80. Architecture&Design (MediaTransasia) Dec, 2007 "Playing with Lines" Pp 116-120 Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) Jan.. 2008 “ Light Talks ”pp. 26 – 33. Inside Outside ( Business India Group) Sept.2008," The Glass House" pp 136 - 145. Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) Dec.2008 “ Level Play ”pp. 54 – 60. Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) Oct.2009 “ Cool Inside ”pp. 70-76. Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) March.2010 “ Cool Cut ”pp. 28-32. Elle Decor (Ogaan Publications Office) April-May.2010 “ Design for Life ”pp. 186-193. Design Today (Living Media India Ltd) August.2014 “ A Quiet Refuge ”pp. 36-47. Design Matrix (MRJ Group) Jan-Feb.2015 “ A Modern Office ”pp. 60-63. Home Review (Marvel Infomedia) January 2015 “ Organic Haven ”pp. 120-125. Home & Design Trends (Worldwide Media Pvt.Ltd) February 2015
“A Lasting Legacy ”pp.102-111
Home & Design Trends (Worldwide Media Pvt.Ltd) September 2015
“India’s Top 10 Homes 2015”pp.76-77- & 86-87
& many other features in Outlook, Outlook City Limits, Good Housekeeping, Design Matrix, Home & Design Trends, Home Review, Elle Decore, Society Interior, Inside Outside, & other magazines cover various projects completed by the firm.