Creo Homes
Architects in Cochin
    • Residence, Creo Homes Creo Homes
    Residence

    We at CREO help you to achieve a beautiful abode that reflects your personality and style without compromising on its integrity. Backed by a contingent of talented and enthusiastic engineers, Interior Designers, we are committed to catering to every minute detail in conjuring up the house of your dreams, your sanctuary for life Without losing the vivid charm of your dream home.

    CREO Homes provide its clients with the best of expertise and workmanship in architectural and project management services, combining innovation with tradition which sets us apart from everyone else in the field. We try in understanding the lifestyle, concepts and needs of the client and his family, and we design the plan accordingly in line with the budget. Our engineers assists the client throughout all the stages of the construction , from the first procedure of laying the foundation to the final painting works, in order to select high quality materials, thus helping the client in controlling the unnecessary expenses and to complete the project at initially set estimate.

    Services
    architectural design and Interior Design
    Service areas
    India and Cochin
    Address
    682036 Cochin
    India
    +91-9645999972 www.creohomes.in
