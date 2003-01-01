Nuovo Ideas was founded in the 2003 by Jyoti Bhatia , after having gained immense experience under guidance of known Architects. In 2005 she joined hands with Mr Saket Ojha , architect whose vision and experience laid the foundations of what has become a successful Architectural and Interior Designing Firm with clientele that include Blue Chip Corporates, Large Industries & discerning individuals.

Today Nuovo Ideas is a team of talented architects, interior designers & design consultants who pool their collective expertise to deliver total solutions in designing luxury interiors and exteriors.

The fundamentals of the practice are based on combining its own skills with the expertise of various consultants to achieve a project based on latest innovations, technology & construction techniques. The practice is sensitive to the clients needs and requirements. Our approach to design integrates the client’s fundamental philosophy but not at the cost of functionality and practicality – resulting in a ever growing list of clients varying from Up‐coming Townships, Start‐Up Companies, B.P.O’s to residential interiors, Jewellery Showrooms to Restaurants across different cities of India and the Middle East. Equipped with a fully computerized work environment and a strong tie‐up with a US & UAE Based firm for international support and experience Nuovo is constantly involved in research activities which aim at developing customized and cost – effective solutions for the typical 21st Century building, be it space utility, services, flexibility, future growth/ expansions or aesthetics.