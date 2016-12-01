AB Studio is one of Mumbai’s and Thane’s leading interior design practices, known for its liveable yet luxurious interiors. AB Studio is an established interior design company based in Thane (India), with over seven years’ experience The dynamic studio has a fabulous portfolio and has established a reputation for creating elegant, luxurious interiors for private clients as well as prestigious developments. We offer a complete design service from concept to completion. The designing carries a full range of fabrics, wall coverings, furniture, flooring and lighting.

Comprised of a talented team of designers, the practice has a wealth of experience in interior design, concept designs and Vastu studies of residential properties, commercial properties & hospitality properties