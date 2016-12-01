Your browser is out-of-date.

AB Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in 400602
Reviews (2)
    Interior Designer in Mumbai

    AB Studio is one of Mumbai’s and Thane’s leading interior design practices, known for its liveable yet luxurious interiors. AB Studio is an established interior design company based in Thane (India), with over seven years’ experience The dynamic studio has a fabulous portfolio and has established a reputation for creating elegant, luxurious interiors for private clients as well as prestigious developments. We offer a complete design service from concept to completion. The designing carries a full range of fabrics, wall coverings, furniture, flooring and lighting.

    Comprised of a talented team of designers, the practice has a wealth of experience in interior design, concept designs and Vastu studies of residential properties, commercial properties & hospitality properties

    Services
    • Residential Interiors
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Concept Designs
    • Vastu Consultancy
    Service areas
    India and 400602
    Address
    Unit No.2, Ravi Compound, Bhakti Mandir Marg, Panchpakhadi,
    Thane 400602
    India
    +91-8454911090 www.abstudio.co.in

    Reviews

    Rajesh Rachh
    AB Studio is one of the best interior designing team in mumbai. They are specialized in office and showroom interior designs and the reason is, they are working on architect priniciples.
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: May 2014
    Web Designer
    Ankit and Jinal both are doing excellent work towards interior designing. Well qualified and experience people working with them. We always recommend AB Studio for any kind of interior decoration.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: June 2016
