Wood Age
Furniture & Accessories in New Delhi
    • Sofa Cum Bed, Wood Age Wood Age BedroomSofas & chaise longue Iron/Steel Turquoise
    Sofa Cum Bed, Wood Age Wood Age BedroomSofas & chaise longue Iron/Steel White
    Sofa Cum Bed, Wood Age Wood Age Dining roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Grey
    +2
    Sofa Cum Bed

     Wood Age has been in the field of interiors and custom-made furniture since the past three decades.

    We also specialize in Sofa cum beds that are being supplied to all major hotels, resorts and hospitals. They can also be customised to your requirement. 

    The links to our websites are given below where you'll find images of our complete product range:

    www.woodagesofacumbed.com

    www.woodagefurniture.com

    Services
    Interiors & Furnitures
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and new delhi
    Address
    E- 38,Lajpatnagar- III,
    110024 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9871551776 www.woodagesofacumbed.com

    Reviews

    T Kumar
    just love this store for my furniture needs... Usually look around a lot of stores but mostly land up buying my stuff from Woodage.. a. Like their stuff.. It's quite elegant I feel b. It also reasonably priced.. doesn't burn a hole in my pocket.. c. And they give after sales service too. They do charge about ₹500/ but it's ok...,they are quite prompt... Bought some chairs and also a bed from them about a year ago... Faced an issue with the bed while shifting.. Got in touch with them and they got the issue sorted... Was such a relief.. My vote is definitely for this place... Glad I bought my stuff from here.. Thanks team Woodage
    6 months ago
    Rohit Saklani
    Horrible and non responsive owners to workers.. got damaged bed side table and sofa and they probably used surplus leather material from market as the skin of sofa is damaged from many places..... don't buy and get stuck with such disgusting stores. Better go to some other reputable shop. Horrible experience and over priced materials. Sofa cum bed quality was the worst and did not last 3 months also and they don't even come to repair it. Yuck yuck and yuck 🤮.... after still no one bothers to come and repair the stuff
    5 months ago
    MANOJ KUMAR
    Wonderful collection and very useful product for every house.
    about 3 years ago
