infra city
    Infra.city is a design based practice focusing primarily on the fields of Architecture and Interior Design.

    The firm has conceptualized designs and executed a wide range of architectural and interiors projects, like bungalows, residential development, hospitals, hotels, offices, educational institutions.

    Services
    • Project Report
    • Estimation
    • Master Planning
    • Architectural Drawings
    • Structural Drawings
    • Construction Supervision & interiors
    Service areas
    • telangana & andhra pradesh
    • hyderabad
    Address
    Plot No. 658, 3rd Floor, Ayyappa Socitey, Madhapur,
    500081 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9030050041 www.infra.city
