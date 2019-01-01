Your browser is out-of-date.

Space Interface
Architects in Gurgaon
Reviews (0)
    • Container Restaurant In Gurugram, Space Interface Space Interface Commercial spaces
    Container Restaurant In Gurugram, Space Interface Space Interface Commercial spaces
    Container Restaurant In Gurugram, Space Interface Space Interface Commercial spaces
    Container Restaurant In Gurugram
    Restaurant Interior Design
    Villa Designs, Space Interface Space Interface
    Villa Designs, Space Interface Space Interface
    Villa Designs, Space Interface Space Interface
    Villa Designs
    Office Design , Space Interface Space Interface Industrial style bars & clubs
    Office Design , Space Interface Space Interface Industrial style bars & clubs
    Office Design , Space Interface Space Interface Industrial style bars & clubs
    Office Design
    Set Design for a Filmmaker, Space Interface Space Interface
    Set Design for a Filmmaker
    Residence in Gurugram, Space Interface Space Interface Small bedroom
    Residence in Gurugram, Space Interface Space Interface Small bedroom
    Residence in Gurugram, Space Interface Space Interface Small bedroom
    Residence in Gurugram
    Space Interface is an established design studio with its head office in Gurgugram, focused on representing current ideas, work and research in the fields of architecture, design and interiors. We offer comprehensive interior design and architectural services (concept to implementation) for commercial, residential, hospitality (hotels and resorts), and institutional projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India. Our venture also provides personalized design & build services along with project management services. We deliver services that are highly desirable, bringing your vison come to life without breaking your bank.

    Website link - www.spaceinterface.com


    We at Space are continuously focused on representing the latest and the most modern ideas, work, and research in the fields of architecture, design, and interiors. That is why we bring an unparalleled level of clarity and precision to our clients and this approach enables us to stay competitive within the industry and still be cost effective to the consumer. With the huge potential and demand in this market, we aim to deliver our specialized expertise and services to further help benefit our clients in the best possible manner.

    Services
    • Architcture
    • Interior Design
    • lighting design
    • Furniture Design
    • Project Management
    • Turnkey solutions
    • Architectural Design
    • Commercial interior design
    • Office Interior Design
    • Resort Interior Design
    • Restaurant Interior Design
    • Hotel Architecture
    • Resort Architecture
    • Execution of Work
    • Customised Art Products
    • Product Design
    • Manufacturer of Laboratory Furniture
    • Bio Safety Cabinets
    • Modular Furniture
    • Hospital Interior Design
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Luxury Residential Design
    • Luxury Architecture
    • Co working Space Design
    • Retail Interior Design
    • Healthcare Interior Design
    • Home Interior
    • Home Architecture
    • Sculpture Design
    • 3D Visualization
    • Virtual Reality
    • CAD Services
    • Design Consultancy
    • e
    • Vacation House Design
    • Holiday Home Design
    Service areas
    • gurgaon
    • Chandigarh
    • Jaipur
    • New Delhi
    • Faridabad
    • Noida
    • Agra
    • Himachal Pradesh
    • Uttarakhand
    • Rajasthan
    • Jammu and Kashmir
    Address
    Ashoka Marg, South City 1
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9818500667 www.spaceinterface.com
