Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MGM Cucine
Kitchen Manufacturers in Gurgaon
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    It all started with an aspiring aim that is to become the trend setter in the modular kitchen industry. MGM Cucine (Kitchen) bridges this gap by constantly changing the line-up of products in our stores to encourage architects, interior designers, builders and retail clients to visit us frequently; responding rapidly to the latest new trends; and keeping our prices at affordable cost. MGM vision has always been to promote elegant and practical modular kitchen throughout India, through using only state-of-the-art material, cutting-edge technology, constant research and development for the right finish and a passion for creating quality modular kitchens. Day by day, this concept acquired form in our company. A company aware of its mission: to make modular kitchens which are sure to become a sense of pride for every clients of ours. And so from the very beginning, creating unique & quality products has played a key role, together with an inclination for “tailor-made” products, reflected in attention to details and solutions allowing a high degree of customization, has made MGM a prominent brand in modular kitchen sector.

    Services
    • modular kitchens
    • kitchen appliances
    • wardrobes
    • furniture
    • built-in appliances
    • interior
    Service areas
    GURGAON
    Address
    SCO 310, SECTOR -29, GURGAON
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9899060833 www.mgmkitchens.in
      Add SEO element