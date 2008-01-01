About UsDECOR ideas was started in 2008 providing services that includes interior designing, consultation and contracting. DECOR ideas is a leading player in the creation of fine interiors for the Residential areas, Restaurants, Commercial spaces, Hospitality segment, Corporate sector etc. It is not our history but our vision for the future that propels us to go beyond. We are committed to create environments that are expressions of excellence customized interiors, designed to enhance the quality of life. We deliver a consistent, comprehensive and integrated range of interiors and facility management solutions for our client.

Our aim is to go beyond our clients expectations and hence our range is vast and the scope is flexible.

Decor Ideas has a clear vision of their client's goals, aspirations and challenges, providing its clientele with their full expertise whether it be from the initial buying decision through to the ultimate details of everyday living. At the heart of every design project is a fusion of beauty, functionality and a deep commitment to client satisfaction.

Decor ideas have experience in total renovations, additions in any aspect. We are committed to educating our clients about green design in the hopes of being able to work on more eco‐friendly projects.