GENESIS ARCHITECTURE - Architecture | Interiors | Landscape
We do all scales of projects and completed almost 300+ projects all over South India. Established our practice in 2002 and have offices at Bangalore & Chennai. Contact us at +919845534941. genesisblr@yahoo.com
- Services
- Architecture | Interiors | Landscape
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Mysore
- Cochin
- Wyanad
- Company awards
- A+D Awards and Publications of Featured Projects
- Address
-
1113, 20 Cross, 14 Main, Sector 3, HSR Layout
560102 Bangalore
India
+91-9845534941 www.genesisarchitecture.org