Lavana Architect & Interior Designers provides one stop solution for interior designing for residential and commercial spaces. We provide both designing and turnkey services in Delhi/ NCR.
The residential services includes ( Space planning and furnitur layout/ False ceiling Design/ Electrical Plan/ Furniture designs/ Modular Kitchens/ Beds / Color schems and furnishing etc).
Services for commercial spaces includes - Space planing and layout, electrical plan, False ceiling designs, Conference and meeting room, Storages, Floorings and color schemes
- Services
- Interiors designing for residential and commercial spaces
- Turnkey projects
- Manufacturing and designing of Modular Kitchens and customized furnitures
- Service areas
- Delhi/ Ghaziabad/ Noida/ Faridabad/ Gurgaon
- Company awards
- NA
- Address
-
B-156, Sector 46,
201301 Noida
India
+91-7838291288 www.lavana.co.in