Lavana Architect and Interior Designers
Designers in Noida
Reviews (8)
    • Lavana Architect & Interior Designers provides one stop solution for interior designing for residential and commercial spaces. We provide both designing and turnkey services in Delhi/ NCR.

    The residential services includes ( Space planning and furnitur layout/ False ceiling Design/ Electrical Plan/ Furniture designs/ Modular Kitchens/ Beds / Color schems and furnishing etc).

    Services for commercial spaces includes - Space planing and layout, electrical plan, False ceiling designs, Conference and meeting room, Storages, Floorings and color schemes

    Services
    • Interiors designing for residential and commercial spaces
    • Turnkey projects
    • Manufacturing and designing of Modular Kitchens and customized furnitures
    Service areas
    Delhi/ Ghaziabad/ Noida/ Faridabad/ Gurgaon
    Company awards
    NA
    Address
    B-156, Sector 46,
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-7838291288 www.lavana.co.in

    Reviews

    A Wonderful World By Ratika
    Unprofessional and lack of knowledge.
    9 months ago
    Pranav Singh
    We engaged Lavana for doing the interiors of our home. Having stayed in the house for almost 8 months now, am happy to report that we are very happy and satisfied with the services. During the design phase, Meetu gave us a lot of very useful suggestions and did not shy away from recommending against some of our ideas. We could have gone overboard in our enthusiasm, but thankfully, Meetu's ideas/recommendations kept us from doing that. Lastly, about the service. Over the last 7-8 months, whatever small issues we have noticed in fittings, furniture etc., Team Lavana has been super responsive in addressing those without any hesitation. Thanks Team Lavana for helping us build our dream home.
    9 months ago
    Vkaushik
    I had a wonderful time with lavana team They are thorough professional and understand the requirement of client...provide lot of options within the budget.... fully satisfied......best of luck
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
